Utilties shares gain

Utilties stocks were trading in the positive zone, with the S&P BSE Utilities index rising 19.15 points or 1.26% at 1542.13 at 09:53 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Utilities index, Reliance Power Ltd (up 5%), Reliance Infrastructure Ltd (up 4.95%),Jaiprakash Power Ventures Ltd (up 4.93%),Indian Energy Exchange Ltd (up 3.51%),Rattanindia Power Ltd (up 3.4%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Adani Transmission Ltd (up 3.23%), JSW Energy Ltd (up 2.77%), Gujarat State Petronet Ltd (up 2.47%), GVK Power & Infrastructure Ltd (up 1.86%), and Tata Power Company Ltd (up 1.52%).

On the other hand, Va Tech Wabag Ltd (down 1.07%), A2Z Infra Engineering Ltd (down 0.96%), and CESC Ltd (down 0.31%) moved lower.

At 09:53 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 33.3 or 0.09% at 38459.65.

The Nifty 50 index was down 5.05 points or 0.04% at 11295.5.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 102.46 points or 0.79% at 13019.88.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 34.11 points or 0.76% at 4515.5.

On BSE,1043 shares were trading in green, 677 were trading in red and 104 were unchanged.

