Utilties shares gain

Utilties stocks were trading in the positive zone, with the S&P BSE Utilities index rising 37.36 points or 1.11% at 3414.97 at 09:47 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Utilities index, Adani Power Ltd (up 3.12%), Rattanindia Power Ltd (up 2.71%),Reliance Infrastructure Ltd (up 2.68%),Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd (up 1.8%),Reliance Power Ltd (up 1.71%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were JSW Energy Ltd (up 1.63%), NHPC Ltd (up 1.59%), Adani Transmission Ltd (up 1.5%), Nava Bharat Ventures Ltd (up 1.48%), and NTPC Ltd (up 1.21%).

On the other hand, Gujarat State Petronet Ltd (down 1.06%), SJVN Ltd (down 0.55%), and Va Tech Wabag Ltd (down 0.36%) moved lower.

At 09:47 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 67.08 or 0.13% at 52779.62.

The Nifty 50 index was down 33.55 points or 0.21% at 15740.85.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 77.78 points or 0.31% at 25121.11.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 18.17 points or 0.24% at 7732.69.

On BSE,1587 shares were trading in green, 1163 were trading in red and 103 were unchanged.

