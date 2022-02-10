Utilties shares gain

Utilties stocks were trading with gains, with the S&P BSE Utilities index rising 16.1 points or 0.48% at 3337.46 at 09:51 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Utilities index, NLC India Ltd (up 2.65%), Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd (up 2.58%),Tata Power Company Ltd (up 1.74%),JSW Energy Ltd (up 1.39%),PTC India Ltd (up 1.19%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Gujarat State Petronet Ltd (up 1.08%), Adani Transmission Ltd (up 0.94%), NTPC Ltd (up 0.78%), Gujarat Industries Power Co Ltd (up 0.67%), and Adani Power Ltd (up 0.23%).

On the other hand, Rattanindia Power Ltd (down 3.22%), Jaiprakash Power Ventures Ltd (down 2.17%), and Reliance Power Ltd (down 1.88%) moved lower.

At 09:51 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 41.61 or 0.07% at 58424.36.

The Nifty 50 index was down 3.35 points or 0.02% at 17460.45.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was down 87.05 points or 0.3% at 29146.26.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 15.45 points or 0.18% at 8720.51.

On BSE,1224 shares were trading in green, 1601 were trading in red and 97 were unchanged.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)