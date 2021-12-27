Utilties shares rise

Utilties stocks were trading with gains, with the S&P BSE Utilities index rising 8.62 points or 0.29% at 2954.31 at 09:50 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Utilities index, Jaiprakash Power Ventures Ltd (up 3.4%), Reliance Infrastructure Ltd (up 1.42%),Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd (up 1.4%),Rattanindia Power Ltd (up 1.17%),Adani Transmission Ltd (up 1.15%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were SJVN Ltd (up 1.05%), Reliance Power Ltd (up 0.63%), Torrent Power Ltd (up 0.37%), NTPC Ltd (up 0.12%), and Gujarat Industries Power Co Ltd (up 0.06%).

On the other hand, RattanIndia Enterprises Ltd (down 4.97%), Gujarat State Petronet Ltd (down 1.64%), and PTC India Ltd (down 1.09%) moved lower.

At 09:50 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 127.05 or 0.22% at 56997.26.

The Nifty 50 index was down 47.5 points or 0.28% at 16956.25.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 5.84 points or 0.02% at 28372.39.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 22.67 points or 0.26% at 8536.26.

On BSE,1508 shares were trading in green, 1396 were trading in red and 153 were unchanged.

