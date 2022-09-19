Power shares edge lower

Power stocks were trading in red, with the S&P BSE Power index falling 31.96 points or 0.61% at 5218.7 at 13:46 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Power index, ABB India Ltd (down 1.5%), Tata Power Company Ltd (down 1.39%),Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd (down 1.23%),JSW Energy Ltd (down 1.21%),NTPC Ltd (down 1.07%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Adani Transmission Ltd (down 0.97%), and Torrent Power Ltd (down 0.6%).

On the other hand, Adani Green Energy Ltd (up 1.11%), Adani Power Ltd (up 0.31%), and NHPC Ltd (up 0.26%) moved up.

At 13:46 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 341.99 or 0.58% at 59182.78.

The Nifty 50 index was up 96.75 points or 0.55% at 17627.6.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 55.04 points or 0.19% at 29254.43.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 3.52 points or 0.04% at 8998.42.

On BSE,1712 shares were trading in green, 1835 were trading in red and 129 were unchanged.

