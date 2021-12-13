Energy stocks slide

Energy stocks were trading with losses, with the S&P BSE Energy index decreasing 115.65 points or 1.49% at 7671.03 at 13:50 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Energy index, Asian Energy Services Ltd (down 3.48%), Reliance Industries Ltd (down 1.91%),Aegis Logistics Ltd (down 1.85%),Jindal Drilling & Industries Ltd (down 1.53%),Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (down 1.22%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (down 1.21%), Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (down 1.08%), Goa Carbon Ltd (down 0.92%), Petronet LNG Ltd (down 0.7%), and Coal India Ltd (down 0.63%).

On the other hand, Hindustan Oil Exploration Company Ltd (up 2.29%), Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation Ltd (up 1.82%), and Confidence Petroleum India Ltd (up 1.8%) turned up.

At 13:50 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 343.68 or 0.58% at 58442.99.

The Nifty 50 index was down 90.15 points or 0.51% at 17421.15.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 168.95 points or 0.58% at 29429.76.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 23.17 points or 0.26% at 9002.04.

On BSE,1970 shares were trading in green, 1437 were trading in red and 169 were unchanged.

