Utilties shares rise

Utilties stocks were trading with gains, with the S&P BSE Utilities index rising 35.21 points or 1.45% at 2459.81 at 09:50 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Utilities index, Rattanindia Power Ltd (up 4.87%), Jaiprakash Power Ventures Ltd (up 3.64%),Mahanagar Gas Ltd (up 3.63%),Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd (up 3.38%),NTPC Ltd (up 2.36%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Nava Bharat Ventures Ltd (up 2.2%), Reliance Power Ltd (up 1.83%), Tata Power Company Ltd (up 1.55%), GAIL (India) Ltd (up 1.49%), and NLC India Ltd (up 1.48%).

On the other hand, Adani Transmission Ltd (down 1.41%), Gujarat State Petronet Ltd (down 0.91%), and Va Tech Wabag Ltd (down 0.45%) moved lower.

At 09:50 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 80.14 or 0.15% at 52733.21.

The Nifty 50 index was up 25.8 points or 0.16% at 15804.25.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 195.71 points or 0.74% at 26799.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 59.37 points or 0.74% at 8122.71.

On BSE,1760 shares were trading in green, 908 were trading in red and 92 were unchanged.

