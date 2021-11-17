Petronet LNG Ltd Slides 3.71%

Petronet LNG Ltd has lost 2.65% over last one month compared to 6.91% fall in S&P BSE Energy index and 2.55% drop in the SENSEX

Petronet LNG Ltd fell 3.71% today to trade at Rs 228.1. The S&P BSE Energy index is down 0.84% to quote at 7910.56. The index is down 6.91 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Deep Industries Ltd decreased 1.31% and Asian Energy Services Ltd lost 1.27% on the day. The S&P BSE Energy index went up 33.23 % over last one year compared to the 36.94% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Petronet LNG Ltd has lost 2.65% over last one month compared to 6.91% fall in S&P BSE Energy index and 2.55% drop in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 46350 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 1.6 lakh shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 275.25 on 12 Jan 2021. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 211.5 on 11 Aug 2021.

