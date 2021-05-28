Utilties stocks slip

Utilties stocks were trading in red, with the S&P BSE Utilities index decreasing 7.94 points or 0.33% at 2402.85 at 13:49 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Utilities index, Rattanindia Power Ltd (down 4.97%), Gujarat Industries Power Co Ltd (down 2.69%),Jaiprakash Power Ventures Ltd (down 2.54%),Mahanagar Gas Ltd (down 2.53%),Adani Power Ltd (down 2.26%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Reliance Infrastructure Ltd (down 2.05%), Reliance Power Ltd (down 1.61%), PTC India Ltd (down 1.37%), NLC India Ltd (down 1.23%), and Va Tech Wabag Ltd (down 1.13%).

On the other hand, Indian Energy Exchange Ltd (up 2.54%), JSW Energy Ltd (up 1.56%), and Adani Transmission Ltd (up 0.66%) turned up.

At 13:49 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 396.91 or 0.78% at 51512.13.

The Nifty 50 index was up 126.5 points or 0.82% at 15464.35.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 27.39 points or 0.12% at 23618.88.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 22 points or 0.3% at 7448.34.

On BSE,1478 shares were trading in green, 1528 were trading in red and 168 were unchanged.

