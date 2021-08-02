Va Tech Wabag secures order worth USD 165 mn in Russia

Va Tech Wabag has consolidated its market position in the Oil & Gas sector further, by securing a breakthrough Engineering and Procurement (EP) order worth 165 Million US Dollars (about Rs 1,230 crore) from Amur Gas Chemical Complex LLC., (AGCC) in Russia.
AGCC is a joint venture of SIBUR Holding Russia and China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation (Sinopec), China. AGCC is set to become one of the world's largest basic polymer production facilities.
Wabag shall be the technology and system integrator for the Integrated Treatment Facilities (Waste Water Treatment unit). WABAG shall deploy advanced technologies to treat waste water streams.
The facility will have a concentrate evaporator unit to maintain Zero Liquid Discharge (ZLD) and the sludge will be dewatered and dried. The facility will be designed to Recycle & Re-use the waste water released from the petrochemical unit, substituting about 25% of the raw water intake requirement. The deployment of ZLD and Recycle & Re-use makes the facility environmentally friendly and meets stringent environmental regulations.
WABAG shall perform the scope of Design, Engineering, Procurement, Supply and Supervision of the facilities during erection and commissioning including process & technology equipment, piping system, electrical, instrumentation / control systems and building & architectural materials.
This technology dominant breakthrough order in the CIS region, especially in the Russian Federation also marks WABAG's largest order in the Oil & Gas sector.
