Utilties stocks rise

Utilties stocks were trading with gains, with the S&P BSE Utilities index increasing 56.44 points or 1.33% at 4306.71 at 09:47 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Utilities index, Nava Ltd (up 2.7%), Tata Power Company Ltd (up 2.64%),Torrent Power Ltd (up 2.34%),Adani Transmission Ltd (up 1.71%),Adani Green Energy Ltd (up 1.55%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Adani Power Ltd (up 1.43%), Gujarat Industries Power Co Ltd (up 1.09%), Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd (up 1.03%), NTPC Ltd (up 0.97%), and GAIL (India) Ltd (up 0.53%).

On the other hand, Jaiprakash Power Ventures Ltd (down 2.65%), BF Utilities Ltd (down 2.4%), and Rattanindia Power Ltd (down 1.53%) turned lower.

At 09:47 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 2.53 or 0% at 59243.45.

The Nifty 50 index was up 10.6 points or 0.06% at 17676.4.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 39.7 points or 0.14% at 29096.44.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 21.33 points or 0.24% at 9028.15.

On BSE,1934 shares were trading in green, 950 were trading in red and 110 were unchanged.

