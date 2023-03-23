Utilties stocks rise

Utilties stocks were trading with gains, with the S&P BSE Utilities index increasing 26.51 points or 0.92% at 2900.68 at 09:47 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Utilities index, Adani Transmission Ltd (up 5%), Adani Green Energy Ltd (up 5%),Va Tech Wabag Ltd (up 4.86%),Adani Power Ltd (up 2.13%),Rattanindia Power Ltd (up 1.86%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Waaree Renewables Technologies Ltd (up 1.61%), KPI Green Energy Ltd (up 0.86%), Jaiprakash Power Ventures Ltd (up 0.69%), Tata Power Company Ltd (up 0.5%), and Orient Green Power Company Ltd (up 0.46%).

On the other hand, Inox Green Energy Services Ltd (down 0.92%), Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd (down 0.51%), and Reliance Power Ltd (down 0.49%) turned lower.

At 09:47 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 154.33 or 0.27% at 58060.26.

The Nifty 50 index was down 71.55 points or 0.42% at 17080.35.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 55.69 points or 0.2% at 27236.75.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 0.06 points or 0% at 8567.37.

On BSE,1565 shares were trading in green, 1133 were trading in red and 102 were unchanged.

