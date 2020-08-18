Utilties stocks edge lower

Utilties stocks were trading in red, with the S&P BSE Utilities index decreasing 3.66 points or 0.23% at 1569.75 at 13:53 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Utilities index, Jaiprakash Power Ventures Ltd (down 4.79%), GVK Power & Infrastructure Ltd (down 3.85%),Torrent Power Ltd (down 1.59%),Reliance Infrastructure Ltd (down 1.44%),Reliance Power Ltd (down 1.31%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Rattanindia Power Ltd (down 1.23%), Tata Power Company Ltd (down 1.16%), JSW Energy Ltd (down 0.96%), CESC Ltd (down 0.94%), and NTPC Ltd (down 0.63%).

On the other hand, GE T&D India Ltd (up 4.99%), Va Tech Wabag Ltd (up 2.85%), and Adani Transmission Ltd (up 2.08%) turned up.

At 13:53 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 305.03 or 0.8% at 38355.81.

The Nifty 50 index was up 85.6 points or 0.76% at 11332.7.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 171.92 points or 1.23% at 14144.03.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 51.87 points or 1.09% at 4813.4.

On BSE,1718 shares were trading in green, 915 were trading in red and 151 were unchanged.

