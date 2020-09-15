Prajay Engineers Syndicate reports consolidated net loss of Rs 1.50 crore in the June 2020 quarter

-
-
Sales decline 70.51% to Rs 3.48 croreNet loss of Prajay Engineers Syndicate reported to Rs 1.50 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net profit of Rs 2.04 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 70.51% to Rs 3.48 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 11.80 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales3.4811.80 -71 OPM %23.5620.85 -PBDT-0.371.55 PL PBT-1.340.49 PL NP-1.502.04 PL
