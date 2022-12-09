Prudent Corporate Advisory Services Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

DigiSpice Technologies Ltd, Burnpur Cement Ltd, Skipper Ltd and Madras Fertilizers Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 09 December 2022.

Prudent Corporate Advisory Services Ltd crashed 11.06% to Rs 896 at 14:30 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 9640 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3579 shares in the past one month.

DigiSpice Technologies Ltd lost 9.69% to Rs 26.1. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 1.18 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 35570 shares in the past one month.

Burnpur Cement Ltd tumbled 9.29% to Rs 5.76. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 2.05 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 81257 shares in the past one month.

Skipper Ltd slipped 9.26% to Rs 119.1. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 1.25 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.24 lakh shares in the past one month.

Madras Fertilizers Ltd corrected 8.75% to Rs 58.95. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 5.15 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.42 lakh shares in the past one month.

