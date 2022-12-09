Vakrangee Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Jammu and Kashmir Bank Ltd, Bank of India, Unichem Laboratories Ltd and Union Bank of India are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 09 December 2022.

Vakrangee Ltd lost 9.67% to Rs 27.1 at 14:45 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 62.84 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 6.6 lakh shares in the past one month.

Jammu and Kashmir Bank Ltd crashed 8.94% to Rs 56.05. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 36.21 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 18.58 lakh shares in the past one month.

Bank of India tumbled 8.43% to Rs 91.8. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 55.95 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 18.26 lakh shares in the past one month.

Unichem Laboratories Ltd dropped 7.24% to Rs 308.05. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 33026 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 34485 shares in the past one month.

Union Bank of India corrected 6.94% to Rs 82.45. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 37.58 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 27.67 lakh shares in the past one month.

