V-Guard Industries consolidated net profit declines 26.41% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 8.68% to Rs 986.14 croreNet profit of V-Guard Industries declined 26.41% to Rs 43.66 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 59.33 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 8.68% to Rs 986.14 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 907.40 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales986.14907.40 9 OPM %7.3710.46 -PBDT74.1594.37 -21 PBT59.1683.20 -29 NP43.6659.33 -26
