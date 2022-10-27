V-Guard Industries consolidated net profit declines 26.41% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 8.68% to Rs 986.14 crore

Net profit of V-Guard Industries declined 26.41% to Rs 43.66 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 59.33 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 8.68% to Rs 986.14 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 907.40 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.986.14907.407.3710.4674.1594.3759.1683.2043.6659.33

