Indian Metals & Ferro Alloys consolidated net profit declines 88.65% in the September 2022 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Indian Metals & Ferro Alloys consolidated net profit rises 118.01% in the March 2022 quarter
Indian Metals & Ferro Alloys consolidated net profit rises 35.49% in the June 2022 quarter
Basic materials shares edge higher
JSW Ispat crude steel production tumbles 77% YoY in Q2
JSW Ispat crude steel production slids 25% YoY in Q1
-
Sales rise 2.95% to Rs 672.45 croreNet profit of Indian Metals & Ferro Alloys declined 88.65% to Rs 16.30 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 143.58 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 2.95% to Rs 672.45 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 653.16 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales672.45653.16 3 OPM %10.8436.20 -PBDT54.68228.76 -76 PBT28.90203.82 -86 NP16.30143.58 -89
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU