Indian Metals & Ferro Alloys consolidated net profit declines 88.65% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 2.95% to Rs 672.45 crore

Net profit of Indian Metals & Ferro Alloys declined 88.65% to Rs 16.30 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 143.58 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 2.95% to Rs 672.45 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 653.16 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.672.45653.1610.8436.2054.68228.7628.90203.8216.30143.58

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)