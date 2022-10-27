JUST IN
Indian Metals & Ferro Alloys consolidated net profit declines 88.65% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 2.95% to Rs 672.45 crore

Net profit of Indian Metals & Ferro Alloys declined 88.65% to Rs 16.30 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 143.58 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 2.95% to Rs 672.45 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 653.16 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales672.45653.16 3 OPM %10.8436.20 -PBDT54.68228.76 -76 PBT28.90203.82 -86 NP16.30143.58 -89

First Published: Thu, October 27 2022. 14:02 IST

