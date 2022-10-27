Super Sales India standalone net profit declines 37.93% in the September 2022 quarter

-
Sales decline 32.26% to Rs 74.85 croreNet profit of Super Sales India declined 37.93% to Rs 9.59 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 15.45 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 32.26% to Rs 74.85 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 110.49 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales74.85110.49 -32 OPM %15.2823.37 -PBDT13.3025.90 -49 PBT8.5521.67 -61 NP9.5915.45 -38
