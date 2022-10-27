Super Sales India standalone net profit declines 37.93% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales decline 32.26% to Rs 74.85 crore

Net profit of Super Sales India declined 37.93% to Rs 9.59 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 15.45 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 32.26% to Rs 74.85 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 110.49 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.74.85110.4915.2823.3713.3025.908.5521.679.5915.45

