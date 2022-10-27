REC consolidated net profit rises 1.48% in the September 2022 quarter

-
Sales decline 0.92% to Rs 9955.99 croreNet profit of REC rose 1.48% to Rs 2732.12 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 2692.27 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 0.92% to Rs 9955.99 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 10048.02 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales9955.9910048.02 -1 OPM %92.0288.51 -PBDT3442.153339.46 3 PBT3436.243334.74 3 NP2732.122692.27 1
