REC consolidated net profit rises 1.48% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales decline 0.92% to Rs 9955.99 crore

Net profit of REC rose 1.48% to Rs 2732.12 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 2692.27 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 0.92% to Rs 9955.99 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 10048.02 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.9955.9910048.0292.0288.513442.153339.463436.243334.742732.122692.27

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)