Tamilnad Mercantile Bank standalone net profit rises 37.52% in the September 2022 quarter

Total Operating Income rise 4.88% to Rs 996.69 crore

Net profit of Tamilnad Mercantile Bank rose 37.52% to Rs 262.30 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 190.74 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Total Operating Income rose 4.88% to Rs 996.69 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 950.30 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.996.69950.3070.1067.58355.35282.14355.35282.14262.30190.74

