REC standalone net profit declines 0.38% in the September 2022 quarter
Tamilnad Mercantile Bank standalone net profit rises 37.52% in the September 2022 quarter

Total Operating Income rise 4.88% to Rs 996.69 crore

Net profit of Tamilnad Mercantile Bank rose 37.52% to Rs 262.30 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 190.74 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Total Operating Income rose 4.88% to Rs 996.69 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 950.30 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Total Operating Income996.69950.30 5 OPM %70.1067.58 -PBDT355.35282.14 26 PBT355.35282.14 26 NP262.30190.74 38

First Published: Thu, October 27 2022. 12:57 IST

