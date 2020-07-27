V-Guard Industries consolidated net profit declines 92.86% in the June 2020 quarter

-
ALSO READ
V-Guard Industries consolidated net profit declines 47.12% in the March 2020 quarter
V-Guard Industries standalone net profit declines 45.12% in the March 2020 quarter
Supreme Industries consolidated net profit declines 53.48% in the June 2020 quarter
Everest Industries consolidated net profit declines 14.94% in the June 2020 quarter
V-Guard Industries consolidated net profit rises 29.40% in the December 2019 quarter
-
Sales decline 42.26% to Rs 408.00 croreNet profit of V-Guard Industries declined 92.86% to Rs 3.77 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 52.81 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 42.26% to Rs 408.00 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 706.65 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales408.00706.65 -42 OPM %2.4110.21 -PBDT13.3277.43 -83 PBT5.1170.37 -93 NP3.7752.81 -93
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU