V-Guard Industries consolidated net profit declines 92.86% in the June 2020 quarter

Net profit of V-Guard Industries declined 92.86% to Rs 3.77 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 52.81 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 42.26% to Rs 408.00 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 706.65 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.

