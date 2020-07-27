JUST IN
V-Guard Industries consolidated net profit declines 92.86% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 42.26% to Rs 408.00 crore

Net profit of V-Guard Industries declined 92.86% to Rs 3.77 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 52.81 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 42.26% to Rs 408.00 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 706.65 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales408.00706.65 -42 OPM %2.4110.21 -PBDT13.3277.43 -83 PBT5.1170.37 -93 NP3.7752.81 -93

