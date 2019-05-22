JUST IN
Va Tech Wabag consolidated net profit declines 31.65% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales decline 34.53% to Rs 679.25 crore

Net profit of Va Tech Wabag declined 31.65% to Rs 40.77 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 59.65 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales declined 34.53% to Rs 679.25 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 1037.48 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit declined 20.14% to Rs 105.02 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 131.51 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales declined 19.56% to Rs 2780.96 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 3457.28 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales679.251037.48 -35 2780.963457.28 -20 OPM %6.029.14 -6.988.44 - PBDT20.0482.48 -76 126.50242.29 -48 PBT15.8277.95 -80 109.71224.45 -51 NP40.7759.65 -32 105.02131.51 -20

First Published: Wed, May 22 2019. 13:36 IST

