Auto stocks rise

Auto stocks were trading with gains, with the S&P BSE Auto index increasing 172.3 points or 0.95% at 18376.52 at 09:54 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Auto index, Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd (up 1.4%), Motherson Sumi Systems Ltd (up 1.37%),Eicher Motors Ltd (up 1.32%),Maruti Suzuki India Ltd (up 1.29%),Hero MotoCorp Ltd (up 1.11%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Bajaj Auto Ltd (up 1.05%), Bosch Ltd (up 0.82%), Balkrishna Industries Ltd (up 0.79%), Amara Raja Batteries Ltd (up 0.41%), and Ashok Leyland Ltd (up 0.33%).

On the other hand, Tata Motors Ltd (down 0.86%), MRF Ltd (down 0.06%), and Exide Industries Ltd (down 0.03%) turned lower.

At 09:54 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 246.35 or 0.62% at 39820.92.

The Nifty 50 index was up 40.85 points or 0.35% at 11703.25.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 13.93 points or 0.09% at 15124.32.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 4.83 points or 0.1% at 5005.83.

On BSE,817 shares were trading in green, 928 were trading in red and 90 were unchanged.

