Vadilal Enterprises standalone net profit declines 91.14% in the June 2020 quarter

Net profit of Vadilal Enterprises declined 91.14% to Rs 0.99 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 11.18 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 76.23% to Rs 70.17 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 295.16 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales70.17295.16 -76 OPM %7.416.95 -PBDT4.7220.23 -77 PBT1.3216.88 -92 NP0.9911.18 -91

First Published: Tue, August 11 2020. 08:52 IST

