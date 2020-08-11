Vadilal Enterprises standalone net profit declines 91.14% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 76.23% to Rs 70.17 crore

Net profit of Vadilal Enterprises declined 91.14% to Rs 0.99 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 11.18 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 76.23% to Rs 70.17 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 295.16 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.70.17295.167.416.954.7220.231.3216.880.9911.18

