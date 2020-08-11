Universal Cables consolidated net profit declines 99.13% in the June 2020 quarter

JUST IN
Sales decline 51.91% to Rs 205.05 crore

Net profit of Universal Cables declined 99.13% to Rs 0.29 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 33.39 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 51.91% to Rs 205.05 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 426.39 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales205.05426.39 -52 OPM %6.4511.09 -PBDT7.0148.42 -86 PBT0.7843.02 -98 NP0.2933.39 -99

