Universal Cables consolidated net profit declines 99.13% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 51.91% to Rs 205.05 crore

Net profit of Universal Cables declined 99.13% to Rs 0.29 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 33.39 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 51.91% to Rs 205.05 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 426.39 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.205.05426.396.4511.097.0148.420.7843.020.2933.39

