Universal Cables consolidated net profit declines 99.13% in the June 2020 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Universal Cables reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.48 crore in the March 2020 quarter
Universal Cables standalone net profit declines 45.06% in the March 2020 quarter
Volumes jump at Finolex Cables Ltd counter
Universal's 'The Hunt' gets new release date and new trailer
Finolex Cables Q3 PAT up 10% to Rs 103 crore
-
Sales decline 51.91% to Rs 205.05 croreNet profit of Universal Cables declined 99.13% to Rs 0.29 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 33.39 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 51.91% to Rs 205.05 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 426.39 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales205.05426.39 -52 OPM %6.4511.09 -PBDT7.0148.42 -86 PBT0.7843.02 -98 NP0.2933.39 -99
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU