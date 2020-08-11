Ashika Credit Capital standalone net profit rises 68.29% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 34.58% to Rs 1.57 crore

Net profit of Ashika Credit Capital rose 68.29% to Rs 1.38 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.82 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 34.58% to Rs 1.57 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 2.40 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.1.572.40133.1261.672.091.152.091.151.380.82

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)