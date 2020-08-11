JUST IN
Ashika Credit Capital standalone net profit rises 68.29% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 34.58% to Rs 1.57 crore

Net profit of Ashika Credit Capital rose 68.29% to Rs 1.38 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.82 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 34.58% to Rs 1.57 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 2.40 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales1.572.40 -35 OPM %133.1261.67 -PBDT2.091.15 82 PBT2.091.15 82 NP1.380.82 68

