Vindhya Telelinks consolidated net profit declines 56.47% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 33.06% to Rs 280.45 croreNet profit of Vindhya Telelinks declined 56.47% to Rs 30.71 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 70.55 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 33.06% to Rs 280.45 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 418.95 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales280.45418.95 -33 OPM %12.5915.15 -PBDT40.0689.70 -55 PBT35.1184.41 -58 NP30.7170.55 -56
