Vindhya Telelinks consolidated net profit declines 56.47% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 33.06% to Rs 280.45 crore

Net profit of Vindhya Telelinks declined 56.47% to Rs 30.71 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 70.55 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 33.06% to Rs 280.45 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 418.95 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.280.45418.9512.5915.1540.0689.7035.1184.4130.7170.55

