Consumer goods stocks slide

Consumer goods stocks were trading with losses, with the S&P BSE Consumer Discretionary Goods & Services index decreasing 30.84 points or 0.59% at 5168.44 at 13:50 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Consumer Discretionary Goods & Services index, Mayur Uniquoters Ltd (down 5.46%), BLS International Services Ltd (down 4.97%),Trident Ltd (down 4.93%),Subros Ltd (down 4.56%),Future Enterprises Ltd (down 4.28%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Igarashi Motors India Ltd (down 4.02%), Munjal Auto Industries Ltd (down 3.96%), Bosch Ltd (down 3.96%), V-Mart Retail Ltd (down 3.94%), and PC Jeweller Ltd (down 3.9%).

On the other hand, Career Point Ltd (up 7.97%), Borosil Renewables Ltd (up 4.99%), and Gokaldas Exports Ltd (up 4.98%) turned up.

At 13:50 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 236.58 or 0.44% at 54606.35.

The Nifty 50 index was up 64.3 points or 0.4% at 16323.1.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was down 172.49 points or 0.64% at 26675.07.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 33.88 points or 0.41% at 8163.95.

On BSE,1000 shares were trading in green, 2143 were trading in red and 113 were unchanged.

