Valiant Communications reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.32 crore in the March 2019 quarter

Sales decline 35.52% to Rs 3.94 croreNet loss of Valiant Communications reported to Rs 0.32 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against net profit of Rs 0.21 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales declined 35.52% to Rs 3.94 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 6.11 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit declined 80.41% to Rs 0.29 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 1.48 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales declined 18.46% to Rs 18.46 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 22.64 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales3.946.11 -36 18.4622.64 -18 OPM %0.2510.64 -10.0814.71 - PBDT0.050.78 -94 2.173.69 -41 PBT-0.420.33 PL 0.432.04 -79 NP-0.320.21 PL 0.291.48 -80
