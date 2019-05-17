JUST IN
Adlabs Entertainment reports consolidated net loss of Rs 229.02 crore in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 0.90% to Rs 51.29 crore

Net Loss of Adlabs Entertainment reported to Rs 229.02 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against net loss of Rs 39.80 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 0.90% to Rs 51.29 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 50.83 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 347.78 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against net loss of Rs 156.29 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 1.73% to Rs 240.38 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 236.29 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales51.2950.83 1 240.38236.29 2 OPM %-5.9924.73 -19.5326.43 - PBDT-35.15-17.19 -104 -80.60-63.71 -27 PBT-63.61-39.80 -60 -182.38-156.29 -17 NP-229.02-39.80 -475 -347.78-156.29 -123

First Published: Fri, May 17 2019. 17:30 IST

