Adlabs Entertainment reports consolidated net loss of Rs 229.02 crore in the March 2019 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Kaya reports consolidated net loss of Rs 13.02 crore in the March 2019 quarter
GTPL Hathway reports consolidated net loss of Rs 27.68 crore in the March 2019 quarter
Suraj reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.65 crore in the March 2019 quarter
TRF reports consolidated net loss of Rs 43.75 crore in the March 2019 quarter
Adlabs Entertainment reports standalone net loss of Rs 42.15 crore in the December 2018 quarter
-
Sales rise 0.90% to Rs 51.29 croreNet Loss of Adlabs Entertainment reported to Rs 229.02 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against net loss of Rs 39.80 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 0.90% to Rs 51.29 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 50.83 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 347.78 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against net loss of Rs 156.29 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 1.73% to Rs 240.38 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 236.29 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales51.2950.83 1 240.38236.29 2 OPM %-5.9924.73 -19.5326.43 - PBDT-35.15-17.19 -104 -80.60-63.71 -27 PBT-63.61-39.80 -60 -182.38-156.29 -17 NP-229.02-39.80 -475 -347.78-156.29 -123
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU