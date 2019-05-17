Bajaj Finance consolidated net profit rises 57.32% in the March 2019 quarter

-
Sales rise 52.18% to Rs 5307.66 croreNet profit of Bajaj Finance rose 57.32% to Rs 1176.06 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 747.55 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 52.18% to Rs 5307.66 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 3487.70 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit rose 60.03% to Rs 3994.99 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 2496.37 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 45.04% to Rs 18485.09 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 12744.41 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales5307.663487.70 52 18485.0912744.41 45 OPM %70.9368.72 -69.9567.06 - PBDT1852.451173.47 58 6323.313945.51 60 PBT1811.631144.17 58 6179.163843.44 61 NP1176.06747.55 57 3994.992496.37 60
