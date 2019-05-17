Bajaj Finance consolidated net profit rises 57.32% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 52.18% to Rs 5307.66 crore

Net profit of rose 57.32% to Rs 1176.06 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 747.55 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 52.18% to Rs 5307.66 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 3487.70 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit rose 60.03% to Rs 3994.99 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 2496.37 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 45.04% to Rs 18485.09 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 12744.41 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

5307.663487.7018485.0912744.4170.9368.7269.9567.061852.451173.476323.313945.511811.631144.176179.163843.441176.06747.553994.992496.37

