Take Solutions consolidated net profit declines 40.99% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 17.63% to Rs 533.94 crore

Net profit of declined 40.99% to Rs 27.06 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 45.86 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 17.63% to Rs 533.94 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 453.92 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit rose 11.59% to Rs 178.39 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 159.86 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 28.46% to Rs 2039.00 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 1587.24 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

