Take Solutions consolidated net profit declines 40.99% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 17.63% to Rs 533.94 croreNet profit of Take Solutions declined 40.99% to Rs 27.06 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 45.86 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 17.63% to Rs 533.94 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 453.92 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit rose 11.59% to Rs 178.39 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 159.86 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 28.46% to Rs 2039.00 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 1587.24 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales533.94453.92 18 2039.001587.24 28 OPM %15.1819.94 -18.8119.31 - PBDT74.2887.87 -15 369.20292.13 26 PBT34.5655.69 -38 215.69187.98 15 NP27.0645.86 -41 178.39159.86 12
