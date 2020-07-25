Vani Commercial reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.01 crore in the June 2020 quarter

-
Sales rise 62.50% to Rs 0.13 croreNet profit of Vani Commercial reported to Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended June 2020. There were no net profit/loss reported during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales rose 62.50% to Rs 0.13 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.08 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales0.130.08 63 OPM %53.85-12.50 -PBDT0.010 0 PBT0.010 0 NP0.010 0
