Tokyo Plast International reports consolidated net loss of Rs 1.48 crore in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 16.32% to Rs 9.59 croreNet Loss of Tokyo Plast International reported to Rs 1.48 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net loss of Rs 1.24 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 16.32% to Rs 9.59 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 11.46 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales9.5911.46 -16 OPM %-6.57-2.36 -PBDT-0.85-0.55 -55 PBT-1.53-1.27 -20 NP-1.48-1.24 -19
