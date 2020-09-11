Kellton Tech Solutions consolidated net profit declines 23.33% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 3.69% to Rs 180.01 crore

Net profit of Kellton Tech Solutions declined 23.33% to Rs 14.46 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 18.86 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 3.69% to Rs 180.01 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 186.90 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.180.01186.9012.9515.9421.2925.9518.0122.6814.4618.86

