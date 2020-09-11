Kellton Tech Solutions consolidated net profit declines 23.33% in the June 2020 quarter

-
Sales decline 3.69% to Rs 180.01 croreNet profit of Kellton Tech Solutions declined 23.33% to Rs 14.46 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 18.86 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 3.69% to Rs 180.01 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 186.90 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales180.01186.90 -4 OPM %12.9515.94 -PBDT21.2925.95 -18 PBT18.0122.68 -21 NP14.4618.86 -23
