Sakthi Finance standalone net profit declines 23.86% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales decline 4.12% to Rs 43.03 croreNet profit of Sakthi Finance declined 23.86% to Rs 2.33 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 3.06 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales declined 4.12% to Rs 43.03 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 44.88 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit rose 0.25% to Rs 11.96 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 11.93 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales declined 0.46% to Rs 165.21 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 165.98 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales43.0344.88 -4 165.21165.98 0 OPM %66.7464.28 -70.6671.83 - PBDT4.444.58 -3 20.2721.87 -7 PBT3.543.74 -5 16.7418.55 -10 NP2.333.06 -24 11.9611.93 0
