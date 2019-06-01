Sakthi Finance standalone net profit declines 23.86% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales decline 4.12% to Rs 43.03 crore

Net profit of declined 23.86% to Rs 2.33 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 3.06 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales declined 4.12% to Rs 43.03 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 44.88 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit rose 0.25% to Rs 11.96 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 11.93 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales declined 0.46% to Rs 165.21 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 165.98 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

43.0344.88165.21165.9866.7464.2870.6671.834.444.5820.2721.873.543.7416.7418.552.333.0611.9611.93

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)