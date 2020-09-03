Varroc Engineering Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Gateway Distriparks Ltd, Vodafone Idea Ltd, Bharti Infratel Ltd and Finolex Industries Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 03 September 2020.

Gateway Distriparks Ltd, Vodafone Idea Ltd, Bharti Infratel Ltd and Finolex Industries Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 03 September 2020.

Varroc Engineering Ltd spiked 9.99% to Rs 329.05 at 11:53 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 1.16 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 84859 shares in the past one month.

Gateway Distriparks Ltd surged 9.70% to Rs 102.95. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 37470 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 18588 shares in the past one month.

Vodafone Idea Ltd soared 8.88% to Rs 10.79. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 1145.74 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 783.53 lakh shares in the past one month.

Bharti Infratel Ltd gained 7.04% to Rs 209.9. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 8.36 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3.9 lakh shares in the past one month.

Finolex Industries Ltd advanced 5.80% to Rs 534.45. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 22111 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 11179 shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)