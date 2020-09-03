Volumes soar at Himatsingka Seide Ltd counter

Himatsingka Seide Ltd recorded volume of 16.55 lakh shares by 10:53 IST on BSE, a 22.19 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 74556 shares

Biocon Ltd, Just Dial Ltd, Wipro Ltd, Welspun India Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 03 September 2020.

Himatsingka Seide Ltd recorded volume of 16.55 lakh shares by 10:53 IST on BSE, a 22.19 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 74556 shares. The stock gained 1.53% to Rs.79.50. Volumes stood at 25706 shares in the last session.

Biocon Ltd recorded volume of 8.41 lakh shares by 10:53 IST on BSE, a 3 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 2.81 lakh shares. The stock gained 1.52% to Rs.417.30. Volumes stood at 5.71 lakh shares in the last session.

Just Dial Ltd notched up volume of 1.27 lakh shares by 10:53 IST on BSE, a 2.22 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 57085 shares. The stock rose 2.29% to Rs.388.30. Volumes stood at 83711 shares in the last session.

Wipro Ltd notched up volume of 6.48 lakh shares by 10:53 IST on BSE, a 1.83 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 3.54 lakh shares. The stock rose 3.20% to Rs.282.55. Volumes stood at 2.09 lakh shares in the last session.

Welspun India Ltd notched up volume of 2.17 lakh shares by 10:53 IST on BSE, a 1.82 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1.19 lakh shares. The stock rose 3.40% to Rs.57.75. Volumes stood at 73074 shares in the last session.

