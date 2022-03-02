Varun Beverages Ltd soars 5.44%

Varun Beverages Ltd is quoting at Rs 996.9, up 5.44% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 42.64% in last one year as compared to a 8.17% spurt in NIFTY and a 4.98% spurt in the Nifty FMCG index.

Varun Beverages Ltd is up for a third straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 996.9, up 5.44% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 1.8% on the day, quoting at 16490.9. The Sensex is at 55087.9, down 2.06%. Varun Beverages Ltd has risen around 5.41% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty FMCG index of which Varun Beverages Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 6.26% in last one month and is currently quoting at 35515.4, down 1.11% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 8.34 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 4.56 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 83.63 based on TTM earnings ending December 21.

