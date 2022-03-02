ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company Ltd spurts 2.11%, up for third straight session

ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company Ltd is quoting at Rs 489.25, up 2.11% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 0.19% in last one year as compared to a 8.17% gain in NIFTY and a 2.72% gain in the Nifty Financial Services index.

ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company Ltd rose for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 489.25, up 2.11% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 1.8% on the day, quoting at 16490.9. The Sensex is at 55087.9, down 2.06%. ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company Ltd has dropped around 10.1% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Financial Services index of which ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company Ltd is a constituent, has dropped around 9.68% in last one month and is currently quoting at 16936.3, down 3.19% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 14.81 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 20.77 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark March futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 490.5, up 2.1% on the day. ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company Ltd is down 0.19% in last one year as compared to a 8.17% gain in NIFTY and a 2.72% gain in the Nifty Financial Services index.

The PE of the stock is 108.81 based on TTM earnings ending December 21.

