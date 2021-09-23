Vedanta Ltd rises for third consecutive session

Vedanta Ltd is quoting at Rs 299.9, up 1.7% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 127.63% in last one year as compared to a 64.52% spurt in NIFTY and a 164.42% spurt in the Nifty Metal index.

Vedanta Ltd gained for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 299.9, up 1.7% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 1.31% on the day, quoting at 17776.85. The Sensex is at 59761.68, up 1.42%. Vedanta Ltd has risen around 4.71% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Metal index of which Vedanta Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 2.56% in last one month and is currently quoting at 5524.65, up 1.08% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 49.42 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 162.56 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark September futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 300.75, up 1.86% on the day. Vedanta Ltd is up 127.63% in last one year as compared to a 64.52% spurt in NIFTY and a 164.42% spurt in the Nifty Metal index.

The PE of the stock is 9.93 based on TTM earnings ending June 21.

