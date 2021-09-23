Wipro Ltd spurts 1.08%, rises for third straight session

Wipro Ltd is quoting at Rs 675.35, up 1.08% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 121.64% in last one year as compared to a 64.52% gain in NIFTY and a 93.38% gain in the Nifty IT index.

Wipro Ltd rose for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 675.35, up 1.08% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 1.31% on the day, quoting at 17776.85. The Sensex is at 59761.68, up 1.42%. Wipro Ltd has added around 6.6% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty IT index of which Wipro Ltd is a constituent, has added around 8.43% in last one month and is currently quoting at 36422.4, up 0.73% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 19.04 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 53.54 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark September futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 676.05, up 0.9% on the day. Wipro Ltd is up 121.64% in last one year as compared to a 64.52% gain in NIFTY and a 93.38% gain in the Nifty IT index.

The PE of the stock is 37.83 based on TTM earnings ending June 21.

