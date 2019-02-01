Vedanta Ltd Slips 19.09%, S&P BSE Metal index Shed 4.9%

Vedanta Ltd has lost 17.24% over last one month compared to 8.15% fall in S&P BSE Metal index and 1.27% rise in the SENSEX
Vedanta Ltd fell 19.09% today to trade at Rs 159.8. The S&P BSE Metal index is down 4.9% to quote at 10421.34. The index is down 8.15 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Hindustan Zinc Ltd decreased 6.45% and Jindal Steel & Power Ltd lost 2.63% on the day. The S&P BSE Metal index went down 32.62 % over last one year compared to the 1.22% surge in benchmark SENSEX.
Vedanta Ltd has lost 17.24% over last one month compared to 8.15% fall in S&P BSE Metal index and 1.27% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 16.8 lakh shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 6.98 lakh shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 346.4 on 31 Jan 2018. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 159 on 01 Feb 2019.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU