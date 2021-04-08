Vedanta Ltd spurts 1.46%, gains for five straight sessions

Vedanta Ltd is quoting at Rs 240.3, up 1.46% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 212.89% in last one year as compared to a 63.97% gain in NIFTY and a 164.26% gain in the Nifty Metal.

Vedanta Ltd rose for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 240.3, up 1.46% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.82% on the day, quoting at 14940.5. The Sensex is at 49970.14, up 0.62%. Vedanta Ltd has added around 7.04% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Metal index of which Vedanta Ltd is a constituent, has added around 18.52% in last one month and is currently quoting at 4325.45, up 4.19% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 184.79 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 206.16 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark April futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 241.3, up 1.09% on the day.

The PE of the stock is 7.68 based on TTM earnings ending December 20.

