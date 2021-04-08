Wipro Ltd up for fifth session

Wipro Ltd is quoting at Rs 443.95, up 1.36% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 125.7% in last one year as compared to a 63.97% spurt in NIFTY and a 113.8% spurt in the Nifty IT.

Wipro Ltd is up for a fifth straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 443.95, up 1.36% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.82% on the day, quoting at 14940.5. The Sensex is at 49970.14, up 0.62%. Wipro Ltd has risen around 5.9% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty IT index of which Wipro Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 6.37% in last one month and is currently quoting at 26831, up 1.42% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 94.17 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 111.67 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark April futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 446.4, up 1.35% on the day. Wipro Ltd is up 125.7% in last one year as compared to a 63.97% spurt in NIFTY and a 113.8% spurt in the Nifty IT index.

The PE of the stock is 26.07 based on TTM earnings ending December 20.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)