Vedanta Ltd Surges 0.78%

Vedanta Ltd gained 0.78% today to trade at Rs 342.05. The S&P BSE Metal index is up 0.53% to quote at 19169.31. The index is up 5.22 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Steel Authority of India Ltd increased 0.7% and Tata Steel Ltd added 0.66% on the day. The S&P BSE Metal index went up 66.13 % over last one year compared to the 21.02% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Vedanta Ltd has added 0.9% over last one month compared to 5.22% gain in S&P BSE Metal index and 1.26% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 17242 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 7.71 lakh shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 385.75 on 19 Oct 2021. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 156.1 on 30 Dec 2020.

