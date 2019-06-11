Vedanta Ltd Surges 0.82%

JUST IN
Vedanta Ltd has added 6.99% over last one month compared to 1.5% gain in S&P BSE Metal index and 6.41% rise in the SENSEX

Vedanta Ltd gained 0.82% today to trade at Rs 166.8. The S&P BSE Metal index is up 0.34% to quote at 10862. The index is up 1.5 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Tata Steel Ltd increased 0.59% and Steel Authority of India Ltd added 0.52% on the day. The S&P BSE Metal index went down 21.32 % over last one year compared to the 12.35% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

On the BSE, 8372 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 5.56 lakh shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 247.85 on 11 Jun 2018. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 145.9 on 15 Feb 2019.

