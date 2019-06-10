Reliance Infrastructure Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Suzlon Energy Ltd, Jammu and Kashmir Bank Ltd, Jain Irrigation Systems Ltd and PC Jeweller Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 10 June 2019.
Reliance Infrastructure Ltd crashed 14.46% to Rs 63.3 at 14:49 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 51.87 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 14.87 lakh shares in the past one month.
Suzlon Energy Ltd tumbled 13.41% to Rs 4.52. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 79.58 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 41.5 lakh shares in the past one month.
Jammu and Kashmir Bank Ltd lost 12.36% to Rs 52.1. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 12.49 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.46 lakh shares in the past one month.
Jain Irrigation Systems Ltd slipped 11.73% to Rs 38. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 26.1 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 12.39 lakh shares in the past one month.
PC Jeweller Ltd shed 9.94% to Rs 56.2. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 41.8 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 36.71 lakh shares in the past one month.
