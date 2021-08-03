Vedanta Ltd up for fifth session

Vedanta Ltd is quoting at Rs 314.05, up 0.26% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 163.8% in last one year as compared to a 44.43% spurt in NIFTY and a 165.41% spurt in the Nifty Metal.

Vedanta Ltd is up for a fifth straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 314.05, up 0.26% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.88% on the day, quoting at 16025.1. The Sensex is at 53471.05, up 0.98%. Vedanta Ltd has risen around 15.27% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Metal index of which Vedanta Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 11.35% in last one month and is currently quoting at 5781.3, down 0.04% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 88.58 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 102.58 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark August futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 314.6, flat on the day. Vedanta Ltd is up 163.8% in last one year as compared to a 44.43% spurt in NIFTY and a 165.41% spurt in the Nifty Metal index.

The PE of the stock is 10.55 based on TTM earnings ending June 21.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)